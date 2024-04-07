Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is currently trading modestly higher on Monday, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving to near the 7,800.00 level, following the broadly positive cues from global markets on Friday, with gains gold mining, technology and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 15.40 points or 0.20 percent to 7,788.70, after touching a high of 7,910.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 18.70 points or 0.23 percent to 8,044.70. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is edging down 0.2 percent, BHP Group is down more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is losing almost 1 percent, while Mineral Resources is gaining almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Santos is losing more than 1 percent and Woodside Energy is declining 1.5 percent, while Origin Energy is gaining more than 1 percent. Beach energy is tumbling almost 19 percent after saying it expects costs at its WA-based Waitsia gas plant to increase by as much as $200 million. Among tech stocks, Xero and Appen are edging up 0.3 to 0.5 percent each, while WiseTech Global is gaining more than 1 percent and Afterpay owner Block is adding 2.5 percent. Zip is slipping more than 3 percent.

Gold miners are higher. Gold Road Resources, Resolute Mining and Northern Star Resources are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Newmont is advancing more than 5 percent. Evolution Mining is edging down 0.1 percent

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank gaining almost 1 percent each, Westpac, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.2 to 0.5 percent each.

In other news, shares in Life360 are soaring more than 17 percent after the family monitoring app maker said it was outpacing market expectations after drawing in 4.8 million active users in a record first quarter.

Shares in Elders collapsed 25 percent to $7.43 after its 2024 first-half trading came in "significantly below expectations" due to the impact of El Niño, low farmgate prices and sustained margin pressures.

Shares in Qoria are skyrocketing 30 percent after the board of cyber safety and internet monitoring group knocked back a 40 cent per share buyout bid from American software investor K1.

Shares in Ansell remain in a halt after the company is set to buy personal protective equipment manufacturer Kimberly-Clark in a deal worth US$640 ($974 million), which will include a $400 capital raising.

Shares in APM Human Services are plummeting 28 percent after its largest shareholder, Chicago-headquartered private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, submitted a revised non-binding indicative offer for the embattled employment services group over the weekend.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.657 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a significant move back to the upside during trading on Friday following the sell-off seen late in the previous session. The major averages all moved notably higher, largely offsetting Thursday's steep losses.

The major averages finished the day off their highs of the session but still firmly in positive territory. The Nasdaq surged 199.44 points or 1.2 percent to 16,248.52, the S&P 500 jumped 57.13 points or 1.1 percent to 5,204.34 and the Dow advanced 307.06 points or 0.8 percent to 38,904.04.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday, extending recent gains on supply worries due to geopolitical tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May added $0.32 or 0.37 percent at $86.91 a barrel, settling at a fresh five-month high. WTI crude futures gained 4 percent in the week.

