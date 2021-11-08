Australian Market Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is marginally lower in choppy trading on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,400 level, ignoring the positive cues from Wall Street overnight, as gains in materials are offset by declines in most other sectors. The domestic coronavirus situation also continues to dent investor sentiment.

Victoria reported 1,069 new locally acquired cases and ten deaths on Monday, with the active cases totalling 15,607 across Victoria. NSW has reported only 222 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 12.70 points or 0.17 percent to 7,439.50, after hitting a low of 7,436.20 and a high of 7,468.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 8.10 points or 0.10 percent to 7,759.80. Australian stocks closed marginally lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and OZ Minerals are adding 1.5 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is up almost 1 percent, Mineral Resources is gaining more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is edging up 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are weak. Origin Energy is edging down 0.5 percent and Beach energy is losing almost 2 percent, while Santos, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are declining almost 1 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are losing almost 1 percent each, while ANZ Banking is sliding more than 1 percent. National Australia Bank is declining 2.5 percent despite doubling its final dividend after reporting soaring full-year profits.

Among tech stocks, Appen is losing almost 2 percent and WiseTech Global down almost 1 percent, while Afterpay is gaining almost 2 percent and Xero is adding almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Resolute Mining is flat and Gold Road Resources is gaining more than 3 percent, while Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are adding more than 1 percent each. Newcrest Mining is down almost 2 percent after it agreed to acquire Toronto-listed Pretium Resources in $3.7 billion deal to expand its gold production volumes.

Shares in Chalice Mining are surging more than 18 percent after the miner morning claimed to have found the largest nickel sulphide discovery in recent times and the largest platinum group elements (PGE) deposit in Australian history.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.741 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks gave back ground over the course of the trading session on Monday after an early move to the upside. The major averages pulled back off their best levels but still managed to end the day modestly higher.

The major averages once again finished the session at new record closing highs. The Dow rose 104.27 points or 0.3 percent to 36,432.22, the Nasdaq inched up 10.77 points or 0.1 percent to 15,982.36 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.17 points or 0.1 percent to 4,701.70.

Meanwhile, the major European markets ended the day narrowly mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both dipped by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, amid rising optimism about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.66 or 0.8 percent at $81.93 a barrel.

