Australian Market Maintains Early Gains In Mid-market Trades

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is maintaining its early gains in mid-market moves on Friday, extending the gains in the previous three sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving up to stay just below the 8,600 level at fresh all-time highs, with gains across most sectors led by technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 41.40 points or 0.49 percent to 8,581.40, after touching an all-time high of 8,615.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 46.90 points or 0.53 percent to 8,851.10. Australian stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is adding more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is edging up 0.4 percent. Mineral Resources is losing almost 3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Origin Energy is gaining more than 2 percent and Woodside Energy is adding almost 1 percent, while Beach energy and Santos are edging up 0.1 to 0.4 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block is edging up 0.3 percent, Xero is advancing almost 2 percent, Zip is rising more than 3 percent, WiseTech Global is gaining more than 1 percent and Appen is up almost 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.3 to 0.4 percent each, while Westpac and ANZ Banking are edging up 0.3 to 0.5 percent each. Gold miners are mostly higher. Newmont is adding 1.5 percent, Evolution Mining is gaining 1.5 percent, Northern Star Resources is edging up 0.2 percent and Gold Road Resources is up almost 1 percent. Resolute Mining is flat,

In other news, shares in AMP are plummeting more than 14 percent after the company's half-year profit nearly halved, largely reflecting the sale of the firm's advice arm.

Shares in Cochlear are also plummeting almost 13 percent after the company downgraded its full-year profit forecast, as cost-of-living pressures dented the revenue it earns from servicing implants.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.632 on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.