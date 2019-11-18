Australian Market Little Changed Ahead Of RBA Minutes

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is little changed on Tuesday in choppy trade amid uncertainty over a U.S.-China trade deal.

Investors also turned cautious ahead of the release later today of the Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes from its monetary policy meeting on November 5. At the meeting, the RBA left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.75 percent, as widely expected, after cutting it by a quarter point in October.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 1.40 points or 0.02 percent to 6,768.20, after touching a low of 6,755.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 0.30 points or 0.00 percent to 6,872.00. Australian stocks closed lower on Monday.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.8 percent.

Oil stocks are also weak after crude oil prices fell overnight. Oil Search is losing 1 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are declining 0.6 percent each.

Woodside Petroleum has announced plans to triple its gas and oil reserve base to 3.7 million barrels over the next seven years, with the addition of projects in Australia, Senegal and Myanmar. The company also narrowed its 2019 output guidance.

Meanwhile, the major miners are mostly higher. Fortescue Metals is advancing almost 2 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.3 percent, while BHP is down 0.3 percent.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is higher by almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is adding 0.3 percent after gold prices edged higher overnight.

A2 Milk said it expects its fiscal 2020 earnings margins to be stronger than its previous outlook on strong first-half sales and improved marketing investment in the U.S. and China. The dairy producer's shares are gaining more than 14 percent.

Qantas Airways forecast capital spending of about A$2 billion in fiscal 2020 and expects capacity growth to be little changed in the second half of the year. The airline's shares are rising more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6808, up from $0.6811 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Monday after initially moving to the downside as a tweet from CNBC's Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon suggested Chinese officials have grown pessimistic about the chances for a trade deal. However, traders have recently shown a predilection for taking upbeat reports about the trade talks at face value while shrugging off the negative news.

The Dow added 31.26 points or 0.11 percent to 28,036.15, while the Nasdaq gained 9.11 points or 0.11 percent to 8,549.94 and the S&P 500 rose 1.55 points or 0.05 percent to 3,122.01.

The major European markets ended mostly lower on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday due to excess supply in the market and on uncertainty over a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. WTI crude for December delivery slumped $0.67 or about 1.2 percent to $57.05 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.