Australian Market Falls

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is sharply lower on Friday, with stocks falling across the board, following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street on disappointing economic data and weak earnings results from Amazon. Data showing that Australian manufacturing contracted at its worst pace since April 2009 also dampened sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 179.10 points or 3.24 percent to 5,343.30, after touching a low of 5,338.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 179.30 points or 3.20 percent to 5,418.40. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Thursday.

In the oil sector, Santos is tumbling more than 6 percent, Oil Search is falling more than 5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by almost 4 percent even as crude oil prices gained sharply overnight.

In the mining space, BHP is losing more than 5 percent, Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 4 percent and Rio Tinto is declining almost 4 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is declining more than 4 percent, while Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are lower by more than 3 percent each and Westpac is down almost 3 percent.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is falling more than 6 percent and Evolution Mining is losing more than 3 percent after gold prices further extended losses overnight.

ResMed reported a 55 percent surge in profit for the third quarter from last year, while revenue grew 16 percent as the company ramped up production of ventilators for COVID-19 victims. The respiratory health company's shares are gaining more than 5 percent.

In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the manufacturing sector in Australia fell deep into contraction in April, with a manufacturing PMI score of 35.8. That's down sharply from 53.7 in March and it moves well beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction as it reflects the damage from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6584, compared to $0.6543 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed notably lower on Thursday following the release of some disappointing U.S. economic data. Personal income in the U.S. tumbled by more than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department. A separate report released by the Labor Department showed a notable decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended April 25th, although claims remain at a significantly elevated level.

The Dow tumbled 288.14 points or 1.2 percent to 24,345.72, the Nasdaq fell 25.16 points or 0.3 percent to 8,889.55 and the S&P 500 slumped 27.08 points or 0.9 percent to 2,912.43.

The major European markets also closed sharply lower on Thursday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plummeted by 3.5 percent, while the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 2.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Thursday, gaining for a second straight session, reacting to reports that some major producers in the U.S. have reduced output. WTI crude for June ended up $3.78, or a little over 25 percent, at $18.84 a barrel.

