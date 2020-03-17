Australian Market Falls

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is sharply lower on Wednesday despite the overnight rally on Wall Street, amid worries about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Australian economy.

Investor sentiment was dampened as more companies withdrew their earnings guidance, the Australian government imposed travel restrictions and airlines cancelled flights due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is falling 211.70 points or 4.00 percent to 5,081.70, after touching a low of 5,065.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 208.90 points or 3.92 percent to 5,123.90.

In the oil space, Santos and Oil Search are falling more than 9 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is lower by more than 3 percent after crude oil prices plunged to a four-year low overnight.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking is lower by 6 percent, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are losing more than 5 percent each, and National Australia Bank is declining more than 4 percent.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is declining almost 2 percent, and BHP is edging down 0.1 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are gaining after safe-haven gold prices snapped a five-session losing streak and rose overnight. Evolution Mining is gaining more than 9 percent and Newcrest Mining is climbing more than 6 percent.

The Australian government said that the country's ailing airlines will be given a A$715 million lifeline to help the sector through the coronavirus pandemic. However, Qantas Airways is tumbling more than 11 percent and regional carrier REX is falling more than 24 percent.

Virgin Australia said it will suspend all its international flights from March 30 to June 14, and further cut domestic capacity amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The airline's shares are gaining more than 9 percent.

Property developer Mirvac Group has scrapped its earnings outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic, joining companies like gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure, private hospital operator Ramsay Health, and adventure retailer Kathmandu Holdings who have done so.

Shares of Kathmandu Holdings are falling more than 17 percent, while Mirvac is tumbling more than 6 percent and Aristocrat Leisure is lower by almost 3 percent. Ramsay Healthcare is rising almost 4 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see February results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar fell below the US$0.60 mark for the first time since April 2003. The local unit was quoted at $0.5985, down from $0.6086 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks rallied on Tuesday in volatile trading, partly due to bargain hunting. Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to President Donald Trump's pledge to support industries that have been hit particularly hard by the outbreak, such as airlines. Subsequent reports indicated the Trump administration is considering a fiscal stimulus package that could exceed $1 trillion.

The Dow soared 1,048.86 points or 5.2 percent to 21,237.38, the Nasdaq skyrocketed 430.19 points or 6.2 percent to 7,334.78 and the S&P 500 spiked 143.06 points or 6 percent to 2,529.19.

The major European markets also saw substantial volatility before closing sharply higher on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index surged up by 2.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both soared by 2.8 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Tuesday, extending recent losses, and settled at a fresh four-year low, amid concerns about outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for April fell $1.75 or about 6.1 percent to $26.95 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2016.

