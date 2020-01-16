Australian Market Extends Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its winning streak to a fourth day on Friday, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid upbeat economic data and corporate earnings results. The market also benefited from continuing optimism following the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 38.90 points or 0.55 percent to 7,080.70, off a record high of 7,088.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 34.40 points or 0.48 percent to 7,193.00. Australian stocks hit fresh record highs again on Thursday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is gaining more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is rising almost 2 percent and BHP is advancing 1 percent.

Gold miners are also higher even as gold prices edged lower overnight. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are rising 0.7 percent each.

The big four banks - Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank - are advancing in a range of 0.4 percent to 1.0 percent.

In the tech sector, Appen is higher by more than 2 percent, Wisetech Global is advancing more than 1 percent and Xero is adding 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, oil stocks are also mostly lower despite crude oil prices rising overnight. Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.4 percent and Oil Search is edging down 0.1 percent, while Santos is adding 0.2 percent.

Nufarm said its expects its EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the half year January 31 to be about half of its year-ago period result, partly due to its Australia and New Zealand business being impacted by a continuation of extreme climatic conditions in Australia. Shares of the agricultural chemical company are losing more than 11 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6897, down from $0.6905 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed at new record highs on Thursday, benefiting from recent upward momentum following the official signing of the U.S.-China phase one trade deal on Wednesday. The deal did not address some major issues and leaves significant tariffs in place, but the agreement has still helped lift some of the uncertainty generated by the trade war between the two economic superpowers. A batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data also contributed to the buying interest.

The Dow jumped 267.42 points or 0.9 percent to 29,297.64, the Nasdaq spiked 98.44 points or 1.1 percent to 9,357.13 and the S&P 500 surged up 27.52 points or 0.8 percent to 3,316.81.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Thursday, rebounding sharply from losses in the previous session, thanks to a drop in U.S. crude inventories and the signing of a partial U.S.-China trade deal. WTI crude for February ended up $0.71 or about 1.2 percent, at $58.52 a barrel.

