Australian Market Extends Win Streak

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is rising for a third straight day on Wednesday following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street amid news about U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House and recent encouraging updates regarding coronavirus vaccines.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 47.60 points or 0.72 percent to 6,691.70, after touching a high of 6,713.30. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 41.30 points or 0.60 percent to 6,896.80. Australian stocks closed higher on Tuesday.

Oil stocks are advancing after crude oil prices rose sharply overnight. Woodside Petroleum is higher by 3 percent, Santos is rising more than 2 percent, and Oil Search is up 0.4 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 1.8 percent to 2.6 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is adding almost 1 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are mixed after safe-haven gold prices extended losses overnight. Evolution Mining is losing more than 3 percent, while Newcrest Mining is adding 0.5 percent.

Harvey Norman reported a 160 percent surge in consolidated pre-tax profit for the first four months of fiscal 2021, aided by 27.5 percent growth in same-store sales. However, the retailer's shares are losing almost 2 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total value of construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2020, coming in at A$51.179 billion. That missed expectations for a fall of 2.0 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in the previous three months.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, reacting to news about the President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House. The market appeared to be hoping that a new administration at White House will decide on a fiscal stimulus soon and begin efforts to put the economy back on track. The recent encouraging updates on the coronavirus vaccine front continued to aid sentiment.

The Dow ended up 454.64 points or 1.54 percent at 30,045.91, settling above the coveted 30,000 mark for the first time ever. The S&P 500 surged up 57.84 points or 1.62 percent to settle at 3,635.43, a record closing high, while the Nasdaq climbed 156.15 points or 1.31 percent to finish at 12,036.79.

The major European markets too closed on a buoyant note on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.6 percent, Germany's DAX gained 1.3 percent and France's CAC 40 rose 1.2 percent.

Crude oil prices rose sharply and lifted the most active futures contract to their highest close since March on Tuesday. WTI crude for January gained $1.85 or about 4.3 percent to $44.91 a barrel.

