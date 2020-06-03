Australian Market Extends Win Streak

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its winning streak to a fourth day on Thursday following the overnight rally on Wall Street as new U.S. economic data added to investor optimism about a quick recovery.

Investor sentiment received a boost after the Australian government unveiled a A$688 million Homebuilder program that will provide grants to people signing contracts to build or renovate homes and also help companies in the ailing construction sector.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 91.00 points or 1.53 percent to 6,032.60, off a high of 6,040.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 87.30 points or 1.44 percent to 6,152.20. Australian stocks closed higher for a third day on Wednesday.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are rising almost 4 percent each, while Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher by more than 3 percent each.

Westpac said an investigation into its money laundering and child exploitation scandal found that the failures occurred due to a combination of human and technology error, and not intentional wrongdoing.

In the oil sector, Santos and Woodside Petroleum are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Oil Search is adding almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent overnight.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is adding 0.5 percent and BHP is edging up 0.1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.2 percent.

Gold miners are weak after gold prices fell to a more than three-week low overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing almost 4 percent and Evolution Mining is declining more than 2 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will release April numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and retail sales today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6916, compared to Wednesday's close of $0.6937.

On Wall Street, stocks rallied on Wednesday, extending the recent upward trend, as new economic data added to investor optimism about a quick recovery, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing the pace of private sector job losses slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of May. A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management also showed the pace of contraction in the service sector slowed by even more than economists had been expecting.

The Dow surged up 527.24 points or 2.1 percent to 26,269.89, the Nasdaq advanced 74.54 points or 0.8 percent to 9,682.91 and the S&P 500 jumped 42.05 points or 1.4 percent to 3,122.87.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 3.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index soared by 3.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index shot up by 2.6 percent.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday on reports the OPEC+ will likely extend production cuts by another month. WTI crude for July ended up $0.48 or about 1.3 percent at $37.29 a barrel, the best closing level for a front-month contract since March 6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.