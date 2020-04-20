Australian Market Extends Losses As Virgin Australia Collapses

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending losses on Tuesday from the previous session following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street after crude oil futures turned negative for the first time ever. Investor sentiment was further dampened as Australia's second biggest airline Virgin Australia entered voluntary administration.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 34.50 points or 0.64 percent to 5,318.50, after falling to a low of 5,308.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 38.30 points or 0.71 percent to 5,376.40. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Monday.

Virgin Australia, which is struggling with a A$5 billion debt load and the coronavirus pandemic, has entered voluntary administration after failing to secure a A$1.4 billion lifeline from the Australian government. Shares of the airline, which employs 10,000 people and supports another 6,000 jobs indirectly, are in a trading halt.

In the mining space, BHP and Rio Tinto are declining more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.5 percent.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is losing 0.4 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by 0.3 percent after crude oil futures turned negative overnight for the first time ever.

Among the big four banks, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent. ANZ Banking is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is rising almost 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.6 percent after safe-haven gold prices rose overnight.

Incitec Pivot said it will retain its fertilizer business after suspending talks with potential buyers due to market uncertainty caused by the coronavirus. The fertilizers and explosives producer's shares are gaining more than 2 percent.

On the economic front, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its April 7 monetary policy meeting. At the meeting, the board kept its benchmark interest rate steady at the record low of 0.25 percent and the targeted yield on three-year government bonds at around 0.25 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6334, compared to $0.6362 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Monday as traders cashed in on last week's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. An historic drop by the price of crude oil also weighed on the markets, with a crude futures contract turning negative for the first time ever.

The Dow plunged 592.05 points or 2.4 percent to 23,650.44, the Nasdaq slumped 89.41 points or 1 percent to 8,560.73 and the S&P 500 tumbled 51.40 points or 1.8 percent to 2,823.16.

The major European markets all moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both climbed by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil prices saw an historic plunge on Monday, and with no one to buy the contract, WTI crude futures for May tumbled below zero. Crude for May delivery plummeted $55.90 to a negative $37.63 a barrel, while the more actively traded crude for June delivery plunged $4.60 or about 18.4 percent to $20.43 a barrel.

