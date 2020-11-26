Australian Market Extends Losses

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Friday, extending losses from the previous session in the absence of any cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a holiday. Worries about the continued surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe weighed on the market even as the Australian state of Victoria officially eliminated COVID-19, having reported no virus cases for 28 days.

Investor sentiment was also dampened following news that British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca might conduct an additional global trial to evaluate the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine as questions were raised about the vaccine's trial results.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 29.30 points or 0.44 percent to 6,607.10, after falling to a low of 6,606.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 29.00 points or 0.42 percent to 6,819.80. Australian stocks ended a three-day winning streak to close lower on Thursday.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank - are lower in a range of 0.3 percent to 1.1 percent.

Oil stocks are declining after crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent in Asian trading on Friday. Oil Search is losing more than 3 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are lower by more than 1 percent each.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is declining more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.5 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are higher. Evolution Mining is rising more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is higher by 0.6 percent.

The U.S. stock markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The major European markets closed somewhat flat on Thursday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.4 percent, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 edged down by 0.02 percent and 0.08 percent, respectively.

