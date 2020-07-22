Australian Market Extends Losses

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending losses on Thursday from the previous session despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street.

Investors turned cautious as they look ahead to an economic and fiscal update from Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg later today. The Australian government is expected to reveal a huge budget deficit after spending billions of dollars in aid to support the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Worries about rising U.S.-China tensions also weighed on the market.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 15.90 points or 0.26 percent to 6,059.20, after falling to a low of 6,052.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 13.60 points or 0.22 percent to 6,179.00. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is lower by almost 2 percent, while BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are declining more than 1 percent each.

Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices rose overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising almost 2 percent, while Evolution Mining is lower by almost 1 percent.

Newcrest Mining reported a 13 percent decrease in fourth-quarter gold production from the prior-year period, but was still able to achieve the lower end of its full-year production outlook.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.7 percent, while National Australia Bank is unchanged.

Westpac has appointed Anthony Miller, the chief executive of Deutsche Bank's Australia and New Zealand operations, as the new chief executive of its institutional business.

In the oil sector, Santos is rising more than 2 percent, Oil Search is advancing more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.6 percent even as crude oil prices ended little changed overnight.

Santos reported an 18 percent decrease in revenue for the second quarter and trimmed its full-year production outlook, but said it expects production levels from its core assets to remain steady for the next five or six years.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at $0.7140, compared to $0.7134 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday as traders remained optimistic about the economic outlook despite the recent surge in new coronavirus cases. Adding to the optimism, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales rebounded at a record pace in June after three straight months of declines. The unrelenting economic optimism overshadowed concerns about the coronavirus and rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

The Dow advanced 165.44 points or 0.6 percent to 27,005.84, the Nasdaq rose 25.76 points or 0.2 percent to 10,706.13 and the S&P 500 climbed 18.72 points or 0.6 percent to 3,276.02.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Wednesday. The French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1 percent and the German DAX Index slid by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures settled roughly flat on Wednesday, recovering well from early lows, as traders weighed demand and supply levels, and reacted to virus and geo-political news. WTI crude futures for September ended down $0.02 at $41.90 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.