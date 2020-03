Australian Market Extends Losses

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending losses on Thursday from the previous session after U.S. stocks plunged overnight and the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Australian government unveiled a A$17.6 billion stimulus package to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the news failed to boost investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 165.20 points or 2.89 percent to 5,560.70, after falling to a low of 5,553.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 163.80 points or 2.83 percent to 5,625.50. Australian stocks slipped into bear market territory on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is tumbling more than 5 percent, BHP is losing almost 4 percent and Rio Tinto is lower by more than 2 percent.

Gold miners are also weak after safe-haven gold prices fell overnight. Newcrest Mining is tumbling almost 7 percent and Evolution Mining is losing more than 4 percent.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 2.3 percent to 2.9 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is declining almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are also lower after crude oil prices fell 4 percent overnight. Oil Search is lower by more than 6 percent, Woodside Petroleum is losing almost 3 percent and Santos is down 0.6 percent.

A2 Milk Co. said it will begin offering its milk drinks in Canada under a new production and distribution deal with Agrifoods. However, the New Zealand-based dairy producer's shares are declining more than 2 percent.

In economic news, Australia will release its inflation forecast for March today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6476, down from $0.6505 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Johns Hopkins said the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has jumped to more than 1,100 from just over 100 a week ago. Traders also seemed to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.

The Dow plunged 1,464.94 points or 5.9 percent to 23,553.22, with the blue chip index entering bear market territory as it closed down more than 20 percent from its record high last month. The Nasdaq plummeted 392.20 points or 4.7 percent to 7,952.05 and the S&P 500 tumbled 140.85 points or 4.9 percent to 2,741.38.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday, reversing early gains. WTI crude oil futures for April tumbled $1.38 or 4.02 percent to $32.98 a barrel.

