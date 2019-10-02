Australian Market Extends Losses

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending losses on Thursday from the previous session following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street amid worries about economic growth. News that the U.S. plans to impose tariffs on European Union aircraft and agricultural products further added to worries about trade wars.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 142.40 points or 2.14 percent to 6,497.50, after falling to a low of 6484.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 137.40 points or 2.03 percent to 6,615.90. Australian stocks fell sharply on Wednesday to hit a three-week low.

The major miners are notably lower. Rio Tinto is losing more than 3 percent, while BHP Billiton Fortescue Metals are declining more than 2 percent each.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 2.2 percent to 2.4 percent, while National Australia Bank is losing 3 percent.

Oil stocks are also weak after crude oil prices declined almost 2 percent overnight. Santos and Woodside Petroleum are losing more than 3 percent each, while Oil Search is declining more than 2 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miner Newcrest Mining is gaining more than 3 percent and Evolution Mining is rising almost 3 percent after gold prices rose sharply overnight on safe-haven appeal.

Webster said it has agreed to be acquired by Canada-based retirement fund manager PSP Investments in a deal worth A$854 million. The agribusiness company's shares are gaining almost 52 percent.

In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the service sector in Australia continued to expand in September, and at a slightly faster rate, with a Performance of Service Index score of 51.5. That's up from 51.4 in August, and it moves slightly further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Australia is also scheduled to release August trade data today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6713, up from $0.6702 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday as disappointing jobs data from payroll processor ADP added to the economic concerns raised by the weak manufacturing data released on Tuesday. ADP said private sector employment climbed by 135,000 jobs in September compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 140,000 jobs.

The Dow plummeted 494.42 points or 1.9 percent to 26,078.62, the Nasdaq slumped 123.44 points or 1.6 percent to 7,785.25 and the S&P 500 tumbled 52.64 points or 1.8 percent to 2,887.61.

The major European markets showed more substantial moves to the downside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index plunged by 2.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plummeted by 3.1 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a third straight week and worries about a likely drop in global energy demand increased after disappointing manufacturing data from the U.S. and Europe. WTI crude for November delivery tumbled $0.98 or about 1.8 percent to $52.64 a barrel.

