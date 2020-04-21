Australian Market Extends Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Wednesday, extending its losing streak to a third straight day following the sharp losses overnight on Wall Street amid the continued slump in crude oil prices and on lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 66.40 points or 1.27 percent to 5,154.90, after falling to a low of 5,100.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 68.00 points or 1.29 percent to 5,210.60. Australian shares closed sharply lower on Tuesday.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is falling almost 5 percent, Santos is lower by 4 percent and Woodside Petroleum is tumbling almost 4 percent after crude oil futures plunged 43 percent overnight.

In the mining space, BHP is losing 4 percent, Rio Tinto is lower by more than 3 percent and Fortescue Metals is declining almost 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.8 percent to 1.1 percent.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is declining more than 1 percent Evolution Mining is down almost 1 percent after safe-haven gold prices fell to a two-week low overnight.

A2 Milk has raised its full-year outlook as the dairy producer benefited from shoppers stockpiling products during the COVID-19 crisis. The company's shares are adding 0.2 percent.

Ramsay Health Care said it plans to raise A$1.4 billion to strengthen its balance sheet after elective surgeries stopped in many countries due to the coronavirus pandemic. The private hospital operator's shares are in a trading halt.

On the economic front, Australia will see March results for the leading economic index from Westpac and March figures for skilled vacancies today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6294, compared to $0.6322 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday amid continued concerns about the historic nosedive by crude oil prices on the already hard-hit U.S. energy industry. Lingering concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic also generated some negative sentiment, with President Donald Trump revealing plans to suspend immigration in the U.S. as a result of the outbreak.

The Dow tumbled 631.56 points or 2.7 percent to 23,018.88, the Nasdaq plunged 297.50 points or 3.5 percent to 8,263.23 and the S&P 500 plummeted 86.60 points or 3.1 percent to 2,736.56.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the downside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index nosedived by 4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index plunged down by 3.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 3 percent.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower on Tuesday after seeing wild swings right through the session following a historic plunge to sub-zero levels a day earlier. The May contract for crude oil expired at $10.01 a barrel, spiking $47.64 or about 127 percent from Monday's close of negative $37.63 a barrel. Meanwhile, the much more actively June contract extended the sell-off seen in the previous session, plunging $8.66 or about 43 percent to $11.57 a barrel.

