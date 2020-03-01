Australian Market Extends Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Monday, extending losses to a seventh trading session amid worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the global economy. The U.S. and Australia have both reported the first death from the disease.

In addition, data released over the weekend showed that factory activity in China fell in February to the lowest level on record.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 166.90 points or 2.59 percent to 6,274.30, after touching a low of 6,253.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 179.70 points or 2.76 percent to 6,331.80. Australian stocks fell for a sixth day on Friday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is falling almost 5 percent, while BHP and Rio Tinto are losing more than 3 percent.

Gold miners are also lower after safe-haven gold prices extended losses to a fourth session. Evolution Mining is falling almost 4 percent and Newcrest Mining is declining more than 1 percent.

In the banking space, National Australia Bank is losing more than 4 percent, while ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are tumbling in a range of 3.2 percent to 3.7 percent.

Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices fell to a fourteen-month low on Friday. Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are lower by more than 2 percent each, while Santos is declining almost 1 percent.

Bega Cheese said its statutory profit for the first half surged 71 percent from last year on higher revenues, but cut its interim dividend. The dairy goods manufacturer's shares are lower by more than 4 percent.

Caltex Australia said it has rejected a takeover offer from Britain's EG Group, but wants to continue talks regarding a sale. The refinery and petrol station owner's shares are declining more than 3 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will see February numbers for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG, the inflation forecast from TD Securities, job ads from ANZ and the commodity index from ANZ - as well as Q4 figures for company operating profits and inventories.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6516, compared to $0.6522 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated on Friday after experiencing yet another sell-off early in the session. Stocks regained some ground late in the session after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will "act as appropriate to support the economy" amid the evolving risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Escalating concerns about the outbreak continued to weigh on the markets, however, as the disease continues to spread across the globe.

While the Nasdaq inched up 0.89 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 8,567.37, the Dow tumbled 357.28 points or 1.4 percent to a nearly nine-month closing low of 25,409.36 and the S&P 500 slid 24.54 points or 0.8 percent to a four-month closing low of 2,954.22.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the downside on Friday. While the German DAX Index plummeted by 3.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 3.4 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices fell sharply to a 14-month low on Friday as growing concerns about energy demand due to the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus on the global economy weighed on the commodity once again. WTI crude for April ended down $2.33 or about 5 percent at $44.76 a barrel, the lowest settlement since end December 2018.

