Australian Market Extends Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Thursday in choppy trade, extending losses to a fifth straight day, following the mostly negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid continued worries about the spread of the coronavirus outside China and its adverse impact on the global economy. Investors also digested mixed local corporate earnings results.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 54.00 points or 0.80 percent to 6,654.10, after touching a high of 6,728.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 52.40 points or 0.77 percent to 6,738.30. Australian stocks fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday.

Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices fell for a fourth straight session overnight. Oil Search and Santos are losing more than 2 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is lower by more than 1 percent.

The major miners are mostly lower. BHP is down 0.6 percent and Rio Tinto is lower by 0.7 percent, while Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent.

In the banking space, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are declining in a range of 1.1 percent to 1.3 percent.

Gold miners are lower after safe-haven gold prices extended losses from the previous session. Newcrest Mining is declining 0.7 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.2 percent.

Retail Food Group reported a profit for the first half, it's first since 2017, after creditors agreed to write off A$71.8 million of the company's existing debt as part of a restructuring deal. Shares of the Donut King and Gloria Jeans owner are gaining more than 6 percent.

A2 Milk Co. reported a 21 percent increase in net profit for the first half of the year on a nearly 32 percent gowth in revenue. The dual-listed dairy producer's shares are also higher by more than 6 percent.

Afterpay Touch Group reported a loss for the first half that widened from last year and did not declare a dividend. The buy now, pay later operator's shares are advancing almost 2 percent.

Air New Zealand reported a 33 percent fall in net profit for the first half of the year and said it is slashing capacity by about 17 percent in Asia to reduce the impact of the coronavirus on its earnings for the second half. However, the airline's shares are adding 0.4 percent.

Flight Centre Travel Group said its first-half profit plunged 74 percent, reflecting writedowns on the collapse of Thomas Cook, Cox & Kings and other travel operators, and lowered its full-year profit outlook. The flight retailer's shares are down 0.3 percent.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that private capital expenditure in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2019, coming in at A$28.454 billion. That missed expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 0.4 percent drop in the three months prior.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6546, compared to $0.6588 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday after seeing early strength as traders went bargain hunting. Nonetheless, lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic that substantially slows global economic growth kept buying interest somewhat subdued. Traders subsequently cashed in on the early strength on Wall Street, leading to another pullback by the broader markets.

The Nasdaq closed up 15.16 points or 0.2 percent at 8,980.77, while the Dow slid 123.77 points or 0.5 percent to a four-month closing low of 26,957.59 and the S&P 500 fell 11.82 points or 0.4 percent to a nearly three-month closing low of 3,116.39.

The major European markets turned mixed after coming under pressure earlier on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, extending losses to a fourth successive session, amid rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. WTI crude for April delivery tumbled $1.17 or about 2.3 percent to $48.73 a barrel.

