Australian Market Extends Gains

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, following the record highs overnight on Wall Street amid continued optimism about progress on coronavirus vaccines and an economic recovery. Upbeat Australian GDP data also boosted sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 9.10 points or 0.14 percent to 6,597.60, after rising to a high of 6,616.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 7.90 points or 0.12 percent to 6,820.10. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Tuesday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Group are advancing more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.6 percent.

Gold miners are higher after gold prices rebounded overnight from near five-month lows hit in the previous session. Evolution Mining is rising almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.7 percent.

Oil stocks are also advancing even as crude oil prices fell to a one-week low overnight. Santos is rising almost 1 percent, Oil Search is higher by 0.3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging up 0.1 percent.

The big four banks are mixed. ANZ Banking is advancing almost 1 percent and Westpac is adding 0.3 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is declining 0.4 percent and National Australia Bank is down 0.1 percent.

Crown Resorts said it has appointed a chief compliance and financial crimes officer after the NSW inquiry earlier this year into allegations of money laundering at the company's Melbourne casino also resulted in the regulator withholding approval of the Crown's Sydney casino license. Shares of Crown Resorts are down 0.1 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Australia's gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2020. That beat expectations for a gain of 2.6 percent following the 7.0 percent drop in the second quarter.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday following the release of upbeat Chinese manufacturing data. Continued optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine also generated buying interest, with Pfizer and BioNTech applying to the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorization of their vaccine. Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing a slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity.

The Dow climbed 185.28 points or 0.6 percent to 29,823.92, the Nasdaq surged up 156.37 points or 1.3 percent to 12,355.11 and the S&P 500 jumped 40.82 points or 1.1 percent at 3,662.45.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index soared by 1.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.1 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower and the most active crude futures contract dropped to a one-week closing low on Tuesday, weighed down by the decision of OPEC and its allies to delay a discussion on output cuts by a couple of days. WTI crude for January ended down by $0.79 or about 1.7 percent at $45.55 a barrel.

