Australian Market Extends Gains

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending gains on Friday from the previous session after U.S. stocks closed sharply higher overnight as investors kept an eye on the latest news regarding the U.S. presidential election. While Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently seems poised to unseat President Donald Trump, Democrats are not expected to take control of the Senate.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 22.90 points or 0.37 percent to 6,162.50, after touching a high of 6,202.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 25.50 points or 0.40 percent to 6,369.50. Australian stocks closed at a more than one-week high on Thursday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are advancing almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is edging up 0.1 percent.

Gold miners are notably higher after gold prices hit a seven-week high overnight. Evolution Mining is gaining more than 5 percent and Newcrest Mining is rising more than 3 percent.

The big four banks are mixed. Westpac is rising 0.2 percent and National Australia Bank is adding 0.1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are down 0.6 percent each.

Macquarie Group reported a 32 percent fall in first-half net profit and declared a lower interim dividend compared with a year ago. However, shares of the investment bank and asset manager are advancing more than 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower after crude oil prices declined overnight. Santos and Woodside Petroleum are down 0.6 percent each, while Oil Search is higher by almost 1 percent.

On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the services sector in Australia swung to expansion in October, with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Service Index score of 51.4. That's up sharply from 36.2 in September and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday as traders kept an eye on the latest news regarding the presidential election. With projected wins in Michigan and Wisconsin, Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently sits at 253 electoral college votes, just shy of the 270 needed to win the White House. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve today left interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels.

The Dow jumped 542.58 points or 2 percent to 28,390.24, the Nasdaq spiked 300.15 points or 2.6 percent to 11,890.93 and the S&P 500 surged up 67.01 points or 2 percent to 3,510.45.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as rising coronavirus cases and the delay in outcome of the U.S. Presidential election weighed on the commodity. WTI crude for December settled with a loss of $0.36 or about 0.9 percent at $38.79 a barrel.

