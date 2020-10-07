Australian Market Extends Gains

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending gains on Thursday from the previous session following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid renewed optimism about more U.S. fiscal stimulus. U.S. President Donald Trump said he would support individual stimulus measures after calling off negotiations over a broader relief package.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 49.60 points or 0.82 percent to 6,086.00, after touching a high of 6,093.20. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 50.70 points or 0.81 percent to 6,290.30. Australian stocks rallied on Wednesday after the federal government unveiled fresh fiscal stimulus measures.

In the mining sector, BHP Group is rising almost 2 percent, Rio Tinto is advancing more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is adding 0.5 percent.

Gold miners are also higher even as gold prices extended losses overnight. Evolution Mining is gaining more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.8 percent, while Westpac is advancing more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay is rising almost 2 percent and WiseTech Global is adding more than 1 percent, while Appen is down 0.6 percent.

Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are lower by 0.4 percent each, while Santos is down 0.2 percent after crude oil prices slipped overnight.

Ampol said it will explore options including a closure of its refinery in Lytton, Brisbane amid low fuel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of the petroleum company are rising almost 2 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, reacting to President Donald Trump's tweet that raised hopes of a smaller aid package sometime soon. Trump indicated he would support individual stimulus measures after calling off negotiations over a broader relief package.

The Dow ended up 530.70 points or 1.91 percent at 28,303.46, the Nasdaq climbed 210 points or 1.88 percent to settle at 11,364.60 and the S&P 500 moved up 58.49 points or 1.74 percent to 3,419.44.

The major European markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday in choppy trade. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.06 percent and France's CAC 40 declined 0.27 percent, while Germany's DAX moved up 0.17 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday as hopes about a new stimulus package faded after U.S. President Donald Trump halted negotiations with Democrats, and data showed an increase in crude stockpiles last week. WTI crude futures ended down $0.72 or about 1.8 percent at $39.95 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.