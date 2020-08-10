Australian Market Extends Gains

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending gains on Tuesday from the previous session following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid hopes about coronavirus-related stimulus in the U.S. Nevertheless, worries about rising U.S.-China tensions weighed on the market.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 32.30 points or 0.53 percent to 6,142.50, off a high of 6,143.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 32.70 points or 0.52 percent to 6,279.80. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Monday.

The big four banks - National Australia Bank, Westpac, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank - are higher in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.7 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are rising more than 1 percent each, while BHP Group is advancing almost 1 percent.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is rising almost 2 percent, Santos is higher by more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent after crude oil prices advanced overnight.

Meanwhile, gold miners are weak even as gold prices rose overnight. Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 1 percent.

Sydney Airport has reported a loss for the half year ended June 30 due to the impact from COVID-19 and initiated a A$2 billion equity raising on the Australian Securities Exchange. The airport's shares are in a trading halt.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly higher on Monday after President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at extending coronavirus relief to Americans. The executive orders include an extension of expanded unemployment benefits, a deferral of student loan payments through 2020, a federal moratorium on evictions and a payroll tax holiday. Trump signed the orders as lawmakers continue to struggle to reach an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 42.63 points or 0.4 percent to 10,968.36, the Dow jumped 357.96 points or 1.3 percent to 27,791.44 and the S&P 500 rose 9.19 points or 0.3 percent to 3,360.47.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Monday, as optimism about energy demand rose a bit after somewhat encouraging factory data from China, and hopes about coronavirus-related stimulus in the U.S. WTI crude for September delivery climbed $0.72 or about 1.7 percent to $41.94 a barrel.

