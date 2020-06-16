Australian Market Extends Gains

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street on a record jump in U.S. retail sales and on hopes of more stimulus from the U.S. government.

Investor sentiment also received a boost after trial results showed that dexamethasone, a cheaply and widely available drug, reduced deaths by up to one third among critically ill coronavirus patients.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 6.90 points or 0.12 percent to 5,949.20, after touching a high of 5,983.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 6.30 points or 0.10 percent to 6,064.40. Australian stocks soared on Tuesday to snap a three-day losing streak.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is higher by 0.6 percent, BHP is adding 0.5 percent and Fortescue Metals is edging up 0.1 percent.

Gold miners are also higher after gold prices rose overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising 0.6 percent and Evolution Mining is adding 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the big four banks are mixed. ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are lower by 0.5 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.4 percent and Westpac is up 0.2 percent.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is losing almost 2 percent and Santos is down 0.4 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.3 percent after crude oil prices jumped more than 3 percent overnight.

Infigen Energy said it has received a rival takeover bid from Spanish utility Iberdrola that values it at A$835 million, after having earlier received a takeover bid from UAC, a unit of Philippines conglomerate Ayala Corp. The wind farm operator's shares are rising almost 8 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see May results for new home sales and for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6880, compared to $0.6941 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks rallied on Tuesday after a report from the Commerce Department showed retail sales rebounded by much more than anticipated in the month of May, as stores began to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown. Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to report from Bloomberg indicating the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of an effort to support the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow vaulted 526.82 points or 2 percent to 26,289.98, the Nasdaq jumped 160.84 points or 1.8 percent to 9,895.87 and the S&P 500 surged up 58.15 points or 1.9 percent to 3,124.74.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 3.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 2.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by an upward revision in the oil demand forecast for the year by International Energy Agency or IEA. WTI crude for July delivery jumped $1.26 or about 3.4 percent to $38.38 a barrel.

