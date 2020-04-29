Australian Market Extends Gains

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session as promising trial results of Gilead Sciences' potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir boosted sentiment. In addition, the overnight surge in crude oil prices lifted oil stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 63.60 points or 1.18 percent to 5,457.00, after rising to a high of 5,393.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 67.70 points or 1.24 percent to 5,531.50. Australian stocks closed higher on Wednesday.

The big four banks are notably higher. ANZ Banking is rising more than 6 percent, Commonwealth Bank is higher by more than 4 percent, National Australia Bank is advancing almost 2 percent and Westpac is adding almost 1 percent.

ANZ Banking reported a 51 percent fall in statutory net profit for the first half of the year on credit impairment charges ofA$1.67 billion and said it has deferred the payment of an interim dividend to shareholders.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is gaining almost 7 percent, Woodside Petroleum is rising more than 3 percent Santos is higher by more than 2 percent after crude oil prices gained sharply overnight.

In the mining space, BHP and Rio Tinto are rising more than 2 percent each.

Fortescue Metals is higher by almost 4 percent after the miner reported a 10 percent increase in third-quarter shipments and raised its outlook for full-year iron ore shipments.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is losing almost 1 percent after safe-haven gold prices extended losses to a fourth straight session overnight.

Woolworths Group reported a 10 percent increase in food sales at its Australian supermarkets in the third quarter, while New Zealand total food sales rose 13.4 percent. The retail giant's shares are declining more than 1 percent.

Origin Energy said revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG joint venture fell 17.7 percent in the third quarter, reflecting lower contracted LNG sales. The electricity and gas retailer's shares are rising more than 2 percent.

In economic news, Australia will provide March numbers for private sector credit and first-quarter information for import and export prices today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6547, compared to $0.6536 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday as upbeat news about Gilead Sciences' potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir overshadowed a report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. real GDP decreased at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter following the 2.1 percent jump in the fourth quarter of 2019. Markets maintained their positive bias after the U.S. Federal Reserve held its interest rate target between 0 and 0.25 percent, and said it would continue with its aggressive policy stance until it feels that the economy is back on its feet.

The Dow surged 532.31 points or 2.21 percent to 24,633.86, while the Nasdaq soared 306.98 points or 3.57 percent to 8,914.98 and the S&P 500 jumped 76.12 points or 2.66 percent to end at 2,939.51.

The major European markets also ended on a high note on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 2.63 percent, Germany's DAX surged up 2.89 percent and France's CAC 40 gained 2.22 percent.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, rebounding from losses in the previous two sessions. WTI crude for June gained $2.72 or about 22 percent to $15.06 a barrel.

