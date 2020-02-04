Australian Market Extends Gains

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending gains on Wednesday from the previous session following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid optimism that China's stimulus measures will help offset the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 34.50 points or 0.50 percent to 6,983.20, after rising to a high of 7009.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 38.90 points or 0.55 percent to 7,086.50. Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday.

Among the major miners, BHP is advancing more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are adding almost 1 percent each.

The big four banks are also higher. ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are advancing in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher with modest gains after crude oil prices declined overnight. Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.3 percent and Santos is edging up 0.2 percent, while Oil Search is lower by almost 1 percent.

Travel-related stocks are extending gains after recent losses. Flight Center Travel Group is advancing almost 1 percent and Qantas Airways is rising more than 1 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are weak after safe-haven gold prices fell to a two-week low. Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 1 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will see January results for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar was quoted at $0.6738, up from $0.6718 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday on the heels of strength in overseas markets, with Chinese stocks rebounding following the nosedive seen as trading resumed on Monday. Traders seem to expect China to announce additional stimulus to boost the economy amid the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured goods spiked by more than anticipated in the month of December.

The Dow jumped 407.82 points or 1.4 percent to 28,807.63, the Nasdaq soared 194.57 points or 2.1 percent to 9,467.97 and the S&P 500 surged up 48.67 points or 1.5 percent to 3,297.59.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both spiked by 1.8 percent.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns over the outlook for energy demand amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in China. WTI crude futures ended down $0.50, or about 1 percent, at $49.61 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.