Markets

Australian Market Extends Early Gains In Mid-market

May 26, 2025 — 11:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early slight gains in mid-market trading on Tuesday, adding to the gains in the previous two sessions, following he broadly positive cues from European markets and lack of cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is staying above the 8,350 level, with slight gains in financial and energy stocks nearly offset by weakness in mining and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 18.70 points or 0.22 percent to 8,379.70, after touching a day's high of 8,384.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 18.60 points or 0.22 percent to 8,607.40. Australian stocks closed slightly positive on Monday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals and BHP Group are losing almost 1 percent each, while Mineral Resources is declining almost 5 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy is edging up 0.4 percent, Beach energy is advancing almost 2 percent and Santos is gaining almost 1 percent, while Origin Energy is edging down 0.5 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block Energy is edging down 0.1 percent and Appen is declining more than 3 percent, while Xero is adding almost 1 percent, WiseTech Global is gaining more than 2 percent and Zip is edging up 0.5 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining are declining almost 2 percent each, while Northern Star resources is down more than 1 percent, Newmont is losing almost 1 percent and Gold Road Resources is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is gaining almost 1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking and are edging up 0.3 to 0.4 percent each.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.648 on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.