Australian Market Edges Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is edging lower in choppy trading on Wednesday following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street and the plunge in crude oil prices. Investors remain cautious as they look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day. Oil and mining stocks are among the major losers.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 5.20 points or 0.08 percent to 6,690.10, after rising to a high of 6703.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 4.70 points or 0.07 percent to 6,797.00. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday.

In the oil space, Woodside Petroleum is declining more than 2 percent, Oil Search is losing 2 percent and Santos is lower by more than 1 percent after crude oil prices plunged almost 6 percent overnight.

The major miners are also mostly lower. BHP Billiton is declining almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.5 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.3 percent.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is rising 0.6 percent and Evolution Mining is adding 0.4 percent after safe-haven gold prices edged up overnight.

The big four banks are modestly higher. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are up in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent.

Kathmandu Holdings reported a more than 13 percent increase in full-year profit on higher sales revenue and increased its final dividend by one New Zealand cent. The outdoor retailer's shares are gaining more than 6 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see August results for its leading economic index from Westpac today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6861, compared to $0.6833 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday in a choppy trading session as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of Wednesday's monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve. Uncertainty about the U.S. response to the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities also kept some traders on the sidelines.

The Dow inched up 33.98 points or 0.1 percent to 27,110.80, the Nasdaq climbed 32.47 points or 0.4 percent to 8,186.02 and the S&P 500 rose 7.74 points or 0.3 percent to 3,005.70.

The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line and the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices retreated on Tuesday, reacting to news that Saudi Arabia has restored about half the production lost in the attacks last weekend. Crude oil for October delivery plunged $3.56 or 5.7 percent to $59.34 a barrel.

