Australian Market Edges Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is edging higher on Tuesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street reflecting continued positive sentiment after the U.S. and China finally reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal last week. Investors are cautious as they digested minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's December 3 monetary policy meeting released today.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 7.00 points or 0.10 percent to 6,856.70, after rising to a high of 6871.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 8.80 points or 0.13 percent to 6,961.10. Australian stocks closed at a two-week high on Monday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is advancing almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is rising 0.6 percent and BHP is adding 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices edged higher overnight. Santos is rising 0.7 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.3 percent, while Oil Search is edging down 0.1 percent.

In the banking space, Commonwealth Bank is declining 0.3 percent, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are down 0.2 percent each.

Shares of Westpac are lower by almost 1 percent after the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority ordered Westpac to set aside an extra A$500 million in capital as the agency prepares to investigate the bank's top executives amid a child exploitation and money laundering scandal.

Gold miners are also weak after gold prices declined overnight. Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is declining almost 2 percent.

Gold miner Northern Star Resources said it has entered into an agreement with the Australian unit of Newmont Gold Corp. to acquire a 50 percent stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines for $800 million. Shares of Northern Star Resources are in a trading halt.

AP Eagers has apologized after revealing that about 6,200 of its employees were underpaid a total of A$4.5 million over a seven-year period. The car dealership chain's shares are losing more than 1 percent.

On the economic front, minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's December 3 meeting revealed that members of the central bank's Monetary Policy Board said it would be necessary to keep interest rates extremely low for an extended period of time in order to reach inflation and employment goals.

At the meeting, the board decided to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low 0.75 percent in order to determine the effectiveness of previous easing.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of home loans issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent on month in October, worth A$18.21 billion.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is almost unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6874, compared to $0.6873 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks ended at new record closing highs on Monday reflecting continued positive sentiment after the U.S. and China finally reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal last week. However, the agreement does not completely end the U.S.-China trade war, as some tariffs will remain in place as negotiators begin phase two talks. A report from the National Association of Homebuilder showing a substantial improvement in homebuilder confidence added to the positive sentiment on Wall Street.

The Dow closed up 100.51 points or 0.4 percent at 28,235.89, the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 79.35 points or 0.9 percent to 8,814.23, and the S&P 500 climbed 22.65 points or 0.7 percent to 3,191.45.

The major European markets all showed strong moves to the upside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index spiked by 2.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.9 percent.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher during trading on Monday, extending the notable upward move seen over the two previous sessions. WTI crude for January delivery edged up $0.14 to a three-month closing high of $60.21 a barrel.

