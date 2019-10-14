Australian Market Edges Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is edging higher on Tuesday after a weak start following the modest losses overnight from Wall Street as optimism about a partial U.S.-China trade deal faded.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the U.S. and China have reached a "very substantial phase one deal," although reports suggest China wants another round of talks before signing the agreement. Gains by banks were offset by weakness in the mining and oil sectors.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 5.80 points or 0.09 percent to 6,648.40, after falling to a low of 6621.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 4.00 points or 0.06 percent to 6,761.90. Australian stocks rose for a third straight session on Monday.

In the banking space, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.5 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.1 percent.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority or APRA said it was reviewing how much capital lenders must hold to support their subsidiaries and aims to finalize the changes after January 31 following the closing of a consultation period.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is losing almost 3 percent, BHP Billiton is declining more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is lower by almost 1 percent.

Gold miner Evolution Mining is lower by more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing 1 percent despite an increase in gold prices overnight.

Newcrest Mining said its board has approved the first stage of its project to expand its Cadia mine in NSW at an estimated capital cost of A$685 million.

Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices lost almost 2 percent overnight. Woodside Petroleum and Santos are declining more than 1 percent, while Oil Search is down 0.1 percent.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its October 1 monetary policy meeting today. At the meeting, the central bank reduced its key interest rates for the third time this year, lowering the cash rate by 25 basis points to a record 0.75 percent matching expectations.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6776, flat from Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Monday in choppy trading amid light volume due to the Columbus Day holiday as well as on renewed uncertainty about a trade deal with China. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the U.S. and China have reached a "very substantial phase one deal," although reports suggest China wants another round of talks before signing the agreement.

A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that China may send a delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He to finalize a written deal that could be signed at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month in Chile.

The Dow dipped 29.23 points or 0.1 percent to 26,787.36, the Nasdaq edged down 8.39 points or 0.1 percent to 8,048.65 and the S&P 500 slipped 4.12 points or 0.1 percent to 2,966.15.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Monday as weak data out of China and fading optimism about U.S.-China trade deal raised concerns about the outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for November declined $1.11 or about 2 percent to close at $53.59 a barrel.

