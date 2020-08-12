Australian Market Drifts Lower Ahead Of Unemployment Data

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market slipped into negative territory on Thursday after opening higher following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street.

Weak earnings results from telecommunications giant Telstra dampened sentiment. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the release of Australia's unemployment data for July later today.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 9.20 points or 0.15 percent to 6,122.80, after earlier rising to a high of 6,157.30. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 2.70 points or 0.04 percent to 6,254.30. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Wednesday.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are lower in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.4 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is losing more than 2 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Group are advancing almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.4 percent.

Gold miners are higher even as gold prices edged lower overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is advancing almost 2 percent.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is higher by more than 2 percent, Santos is rising almost 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rebounded overnight.

Telstra reported a 14 percent decrease in full-year profit and extended its pause on planned job cuts to February next year. The telecommunications giant's shares are losing more than 5 percent.

In economic news, Australia will release July unemployment numbers and August's inflation forecast from TD Securities today.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday, partly reflecting a rebound by tech stocks, which have pulled back sharply in recent sessions after the tech-heavy Nasdaq reached another new record closing high last Thursday. Positive sentiment may also have been generated by news that the U.S. government has secured 100 million doses of Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine in a deal valued at up to $1.525 billion. Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing the biggest increase in core consumer prices in nearly thirty years.

The Dow jumped 289.93 points or 1.1 percent to 27,976.84, the Nasdaq soared 229.42 points or 2.1 percent to 11,012.24 and the S&P 500 surged up 46.66 points or 1.4 percent to 3,380.35.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index spiked by 2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both advanced by 0.9 percent.

Crude oil prices rallied on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. inventories of crude fell more than analysts expected, raising hopes of a recovery in global oil demand. WTI crude futures gained $1.07 or 2.6 percent to $42.70 a barrel.

