Australian Market Drifts Lower Ahead Of RBA Decision

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market slipped into negative territory on Tuesday after opening higher following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and on optimism about the federal budget scheduled to be announced later today.

Investors turned cautious as they looked ahead to the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision due later today. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate at a record low of 0.25 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 23.10 points or 0.39 percent to 5,918.50, after rising to a high of 5,957.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 19.40 points or 0.32 percent to 6,115.70. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Monday.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank - are lower in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.7 percent.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is rising almost 4 percent, Santos is advancing more than 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is higher by more than 1 percent after crude oil prices gained overnight.

In the mining space, Fortescue Metals is advancing 0.4 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.3 percent, while BHP Group is down 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are also higher after gold prices moved higher overnight. Evolution Mining is rising more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding almost 1 percent.

Newcrest Mining said it has received conditional approval to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange and commence trading on October 13.

Northern Star Resources and Saracen Mineral Holdings said they have agreed to A$16 billion merger of equals that will create a top-ten global gold producer. Shares of Northern Star are gaining almost 8 percent, while Saracen Mineral is rising more than 7 percent.

In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the construction sector in Australia continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Construction Index score of 45.2. That's up from 37.9 in August, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$2.643 billion in August. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of A$5.154 billion and was down from A$5.607 billion in July.

Exports were down 4.0 percent for the second straight month, while imports gained 2.0 percent on month after rising 7.0 percent in the previous month.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Monday amid positive reports about President Donald Trump's health after he was rushed to Walter Reed hospital on Friday. Trump revealed in a tweet late in the trading day that he will be released from the hospital today. Buying interest was also generated following the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in the month of September.

The Dow jumped 465.83 points or 1.7 percent to 28,148.64, the Nasdaq spiked 257.47 points or 2.3 percent to 11,332.49 and the S&P 500 surged up 60.16 points or 1.8 percent to 3,408.60.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 1 percent the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday, lifted by reports about improvement in U.S. President Donald Trump's health and prospects of his early discharge from hospital. WTI crude for November ended up $2.17 or about 5.9 percent at $39.22 a barrel.

