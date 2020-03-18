Australian Market Drifts Lower Ahead Of RBA Decision

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market opened higher on Thursday despite the overnight sell-off on Wall Street as investors went bargain hunting in early trading ahead of anticipated stimulus measures by the Reserve Bank of Australia later in the day.

However, the market has erased its initial gains in volatile trading and slipped into negative territory amid a series of corporate earnings warnings due to the COVID-19 spread.

The RBA is expected to announce another 25 basis point reduction in the cash rate and a quantitative easing program later today.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 20.00 points or 0.40 percent to 4,933.20, after rising to a high of 5,102.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 40.90 points or 0.82 percent to 4,957.90.

In the oil space, Oil Search is falling more than 10 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Santos are losing more than 5 percent each after crude oil prices crashed to an eighteen-year low overnight.

Gold miners are also sharply lower after safe-haven gold prices lost 3 percent overnight. Evolution Mining is tumbling almost 8 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing more than 7 percent.

In the banking space, Commonwealth Bank is rising almost 3 percent, while Westpac is up 0.3 percent, ANZ Banking is adding 0.2 percent and National Australia Bank is edging up 0.1 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is gaining more than 9 percent, Fortescue Metals is higher by more than 8 percent and BHP is rising more than 3 percent.

Qantas Airways said it is suspending all international flights, delaying an interim payout of A$201 million, and standing down two-thirds of its workforce until the end of May due to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic. The airline's shares are falling more than 10 percent.

More companies, including Nine Entertainment, Adairs and BlueScope Steel, have withdrawn their earnings guidance due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Homewares trader Adairs is tumbling more than 21 percent and Media giant Nine Entertainment is losing almost 8 percent, while BlueScope Steel is rising more than 6 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.1 percent in February, beneath expectations for 5.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the January reading.

The Australian economy added 26,700 jobs last month, beating forecasts for an increase of 6,300 jobs following the gain of 13,500 jobs in January.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at $0.5779, down from $0.5998 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks pulled back sharply on Wednesday amid continued concerns about economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow plunged 1,338.46 points or 6.3 percent to 19,898.92, the Nasdaq plummeted 344.94 points or 4.7 percent to 6,989.84 and the S&P 500 tumbled 131.09 points or 5.2 percent to 2,398.10.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 4.1 percent, while the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 5.6 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices crashed to their lowest level in about eighteen years on Wednesday as growing worries about an imminent recession due to the coronavirus outbreak raised concerns about global energy demand. WTI crude for April ended down $6.58 or 24 percent at $20.37 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2002.

