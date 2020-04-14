Australian Market Drifts Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market slipped into negative territory on Wednesday after opening higher following the overnight rally on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump said he is working on plans to re-open the country as the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be easing.

However, investor sentiment was dampened after the International Monetary Fund or IMF warned the global economy could see the worst recession since the Great Depression as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the containment measures adopted to slow the outbreak.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 22.70 points or 0.41 percent to 5,465.40, after rising to a high of 5,533.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 20.10 points or 0.36 percent to 5,522.40. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Tuesday.

Among the big four banks, Westpac, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.9 percent, while National Australia Bank is edging down 0.1 percent.

In the oil sector, Santos is falling almost 4 percent, Woodside Petroleum is lower by more than 3 percent and Oil Search is losing almost 3 percent after crude oil prices fell more than 10 percent overnight.

In the mining space, Fortescue Metals is adding 0.5 percent, while Rio Tinto and BHP are down 0.5 percent each.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is advancing almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.2 percent after safe-haven gold prices rose for a fourth straight session overnight.

Bubs Australia reported its highest quarterly gross revenue as sales in China more than doubled in the quarter ended March 31 from the year-ago period. The baby formula producer's shares are gaining more than 8 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see April results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6433, up from $0.6410 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks rallied on Tuesday to the best closing levels in over a month as traders continued to express optimism about signs of a flattening of the coronavirus curve. In a press briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump defended his administration's response to the pandemic and indicated he is working on plans to re-open the country. Encouraging exports data out of China also helped ease fears of the pandemic resulting in a deep global recession.

The Nasdaq spiked 323.32 points or 4 percent to 8,515.74, while the Dow jumped 558.99 points or 2.4 percent to 23,949.76 and the S&P 500 surged up 84.43 points or 3.1 percent to 2,846.06.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index shot up by 1.3 percent.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Tuesday as mounting concerns about a drop in energy demand due to the virus pandemic outweighed planned output cuts from OPEC and its allies. WTI crude for May ended down $2.30 or 10.3 percent, at $20.11 a barrel.

