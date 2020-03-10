Australian Market Drifts Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market slipped into negative territory after opening higher on Wednesday following the positive cues from Wall Street on U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to provide "very substantial relief" amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Australian government has unveiled a A$2.4 billion package in response to the coronavirus outbreak, that include establishing 100 pop-up clinics across Australia to help hospitals cope with demand.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 72.60 points or 1.22 percent to 5,867.00, after rising to a high of 5972.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 65.60 points or 1.09 percent to 5,930.20. Australian stocks reversed early losses to close sharply higher on Tuesday.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking and Westpac are declining almost 2 percent each, while National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are losing more than 2 percent each.

Gold miners are also weak even as safe-haven gold prices fell overnight. Evolution Mining is losing more than 6 percent and Newcrest Mining is tumbling more than 7 percent after lowering its production forecast.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is gaining more than 5 percent and Rio Tinto is edging up 0.1 percent, while BHP is declining 0.6 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher as crude rebounded from the sell-off in the previous session. Santos and Woodside Petroleum are adding 0.6 percent each, while Oil Search is lower by almost 2 percent.

Webjet has withdrawn its full-year earnings outlook as people travel cancel plans amid the coronavirus outbreak. The online travel service's shares are lower by more than 1 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see January figures for new home loans, and Match data for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6499, down from $0.6562 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed wild swings over the course of the trading session on Tuesday before closing sharply higher. While the initial strength was partly due to bargain hunting, positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to President Donald Trump's pledge to provide "very substantial relief" amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow soared 1,167.14 points or 4.9 percent to 25,018.16, the Nasdaq spiked 393.58 points or 5 percent to 8,344.25 and the S&P 500 surged up 135.67 points or 4.9 percent to 2,882.23.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Tuesday after seeing initial strength. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, one session after prices plummeted almost 25 percent. WTI crude oil for April delivery jumped $3.23 or 10.4 percent to $34.36 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.