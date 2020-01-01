Australian Market Drifts Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market slipped into negative territory after a positive start on Thursday, the first trading day of 2020. Investor sentiment was bolstered by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that the much-awaited phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China will be signed on January 15.

Investors now await the release of China's Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for December later today.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 13.60 points or 0.20 percent to 6,670.50, after touching a high of 6,698.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 11.90 points or 0.17 percent to 6,790.50. The Australian market was closed on Wednesday for the New Year's Day holiday.

The big four banks - Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac Banking and ANZ Banking - are lower in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.8 percent.

Gold miner Evolution Mining is losing 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is declining almost 1 percent.

The major miners are also mostly lower. Fortescue Metals is declining 0.6 percent and BHP is edging down 0.1 percent, while Rio Tinto is rising 0.3 percent.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is lower by 0.7 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.1 percent, while Santos is adding 0.2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay Touch is rising almost 2 percent and Wisetech Global is advancing more than 1 percent, while Appen is lower by almost 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar was quoted at $0.7017, after touching a five-month high of $0.7032 on December 31.

Overnight, the markets in the U.S. and Europe were closed for the New Year's Day holiday.

