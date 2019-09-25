Australian Market Drifts Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market slipped into negative territory on Thursday after opening higher following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street on the release of a transcript of U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and buoyed by comments from Trump that a U.S.-China trade deal could come "sooner than you think".

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 6.30 points or 0.09 percent to 6,703.90, after rising to a high of 6,720.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 2.70 points or 0.04 percent to 6,812.00. Australian stocks closed lower on Wednesday.

Gold miner Evolution Mining is losing more than 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by almost 3 percent after gold prices declined overnight.

Oil stocks are also mostly lower after crude oil prices extended losses overnight. Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are lower by 0.3 percent each, while Santos is adding 0.2 percent.

The major miners are higher. Fortescue Metals and BHP Billiton are advancing almost 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is adding 0.3 percent.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac - are up in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent.

Woolworths will provide a $4 million loan to Germany-based global meal kit provider Marley Spoon AG, while US-based venture capital firm Union Square Ventures will also inject $4 million. Shares of Woolworths are adding 0.5 percent, while Marley Spoon's shares are gaining almost 7 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will see August numbers for job vacancies today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6752, compared to $0.6780 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday following the release of the transcript of U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The transcript confirmed Trump discussed a possible investigation of former Vice President and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden in the call with Zelensky, although he does not directly link the issue to U.S. aid.

The Dow climbed 162.94 points or 0.6 percent to 26,970.71, the Nasdaq jumped 83.76 points or 1.1 percent to 8,077.39 and the S&P 500 rose 18.27 points or 0.6 percent to 2,984.87.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index fell by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories for a second successive week. WTI crude for November ended down $0.80 or 1.4 percent at $56.49 a barrel.

