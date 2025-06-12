Markets

Australian Market Doubles Early Losses In Mid-market

June 12, 2025 — 11:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is doubling its early loses in mid-market moves on Friday, extending the losses in the previous session, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling below the 8,550 level, with weakness is technology stocks partially offset by gains in gold miners and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 22.20 points or 0.22 percent to 8,542.90, after touching a high of 8,577.40 and a low of 8,525.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 30.60 points or 0.35 percent to 8,765.40. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is declining more than 2 percent, Fortescue Metals is edging down 0.3 percent and Rio Tinto is losing almost 1 percent, while Mineral Resources is gaining 1.5 percent each, while Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos is gaining almost 4 percent, Woodside Energy are advancing almost 6 percent, Beach energy is adding almost 3 percent and Origin Energy is surging more than 6 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block and Appen are declining more than 2 percent each, while Xero is edging down 0.2 percent, WiseTech Global is losing almost 2 percent and Zip is down more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and Westpac are losing almost 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are edging down 0.3 percent each.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Gold Road Resources is up almost 2 percent, Northern Star Resources is adding almost 4 percent, Newmont is surging more than 5 percent, Evolution Mining is gaining almost 5 percent and Resolute Mining is advancing more than 1 percent.

In other news, shares in Accent Group, which owns the Hype and Platypus chains and fashion outlet Glue Store, plunged more than 22 percent after the footwear retailer warned that sales have flagged post-Christmas.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.649 on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.