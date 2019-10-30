Australian Market Declines, Led By Banks

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session despite the overnight gains on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year. Banking stocks are among the leading decliners.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 16.40 points or 0.25 percent to 6,673.10, after touching a low of 6,670.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 12.70 points or 0.19 percent to 6,782.00. Australian stocks snapped a seven-session winning streak to close notably lower on Wednesday.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking reported a 7 percent decline in full-year statutory profit, while cash profit from continuing operations was flat with last year. The bank will pay only a partially franked dividend for the first time in twenty years. Shares of ANZ Banking are losing more than 3 percent.

Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.9 percent to 1.2 percent.

Oil stocks are also weak after crude oil prices declined to a one-week low overnight. Oil Search is lower by 0.2 percent, Woodside Petroleum is down 0.3 percent and Santos is losing almost 1 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is declining almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.3 percent, while Fortescue Metals is rising 0.5 percent.

Gold miners Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are advancing almost 1 percent each after gold prices rose overnight.

Origin Energy said revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG or APLNG project rose 7 percent in the first quarter, reflecting higher prices and increased output. However, the electricity and gas retailer's shares are declining 0.4 percent.

Fonterra reported a 0.7 percent increase in milk solids production in September, aided by favorable temperature and pasture conditions, while liquid milk production fell 0.7 percent. The dairy giant's shares are lower by almost 2 percent.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of building approvals issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 7.6 percent on month in September, coming in at 14,004. That beat expectations for a flat reading following the 1.1 percent drop in August.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said that private sector credit in Australia was up 0.2 percent on month in September, unchanged from the previous month but shy of expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent.

Australia will also release third-quarter numbers for import and export prices today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6899, up from $0.6862 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed moderately higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to lower interest rates for the third straight meeting. The Fed announced its widely expected decision to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent. Traders seemed unfazed by a change to the accompanying statement suggesting the central bank may put further monetary policy easing on hold.

The Dow climbed 115.27 points or 0.4 percent to 27,186.69, the Nasdaq rose 27.12 points or 0.3 percent to 8,303.98 and the S&P 500 ended the day up 9.88 points or 0.3 percent at 3,046.77.

The major European markets turned in another mixed performance on Wednesday. The German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower and closed at their lowest levels in about a week on Wednesday, after data showed a notable jump in crude inventories in the U.S. WTI crude for December ended down $0.48, or about 0.9 percent, at 55.06 a barrel.

