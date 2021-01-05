Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Wednesday despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and higher commodity prices. Gains by oil stocks and the major miners were offset by weakness in the banking sector.

Investors remained cautious as they awaited the results of two key Senate runoffs in Georgia. The elections will determine how much U.S. President-elect Joe Biden can push through Democrats' agenda, including rewriting the tax code as well as boosting stimulus and infrastructure spending.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 14.30 points or 0.21 percent to 6,667.60, after falling to a low of 6,640.60. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 12.40 points or 0.18 percent to 6,943.30. Australian shares ended on a flat note on Tuesday.

In the banking sector, National Australia Bank, Westpac, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are down in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent.

Gold miners are also weak even as gold prices extended gains overnight. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are declining more than 1 percent each.

Meanwhile, oil stocks are notably higher after crude oil prices jumped overnight as Saudi Arabia said it will cut crude production by 1 million barrel per day from February through March. Oil Search is gaining almost 6 percent, Santos is rising more than 4 percent and Woodside Petroleum is higher by more than 3 percent.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent and BHP Group is advancing almost 1 percent, while Rio Tinto is down 0.4 percent.

Biotech giant CSL is losing almost 2 percent.

In economic news, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed that the services sector in Australia continued to expand in December, and at a faster pace, with a five-month high services PMI score of 57.0. That's up from 55.1 in November and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The survey also showed that the composite index improved to 55.6 in December from 54.9 in November.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with energy stocks helping to lead the rebound as they benefited from a substantial increase by the price of crude oil. Traders generally remain optimistic about an economic recovery despite the recent spike in coronavirus cases. Adding to the positive sentiment, a report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in the month of December.

The Dow rose 167.71 points or 0.6 percent to 30,391.60, the Nasdaq jumped 120.51 points or 1 percent to 12,818.96 and the S&P 500 climbed 26.21 points or 0.7 percent to 3,726.86.

The major European markets finished mixed on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index slid by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by an announcement from Saudi Arabia that it will cut crude production by 1 million barrel per day from February through March. WTI crude for February ended up by $2.31 or about 4.9 percent at $49.93 a barrel.

