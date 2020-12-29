Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Wednesday following the negative cues from Wall Street as hopes for bigger U.S. stimulus checks to individuals faded. News that a second coronavirus cluster has developed in Sydney and that a South African COVID-19 variant has been detected in Queensland also dampened sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 51.50 points or 0.77 percent to 6,648.80, after falling to a low of 6,630.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 54.00 points or 0.78 percent to 6,908.10. Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday.

Tech stocks are notably lower. AfterPay is losing almost 3 percent, while WiseTech Global and Appen are lower by almost 2 percent each.

The major miners are also weak. Fortescue Metals is declining more than 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and BHP Group are down 0.3 percent each.

Gold miners are lower even as gold prices edged higher overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is down almost 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are declining in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.9 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower even as crude oil prices rose overnight. Santos is losing more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent, while Oil Search is adding 0.3 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks initially rose on Tuesday to new record intraday highs, but failed to sustain gains and closed lower on profit taking. The U.S. House of Representatives voted Monday to approve a measure increasing the size of the stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., blocked an effort by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to unanimously approve the House bill.

The Dow dipped 68.30 points or 0.2 percent to 30,335.67, the Nasdaq fell 49.20 points or 0.4 percent to 12,850.22 and the S&P 500 slipped 8.32 points or 0.2 percent to 3,727.04.

The major European markets closed mixed on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index shot up by 1.6 percent following the long weekend.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid hopes energy demand will pick up in the event of the U.S. policymakers deciding to provide additional stimulus to boost economic growth. WTI crude oil futures for February rose $0.38 or about 0.8 percent at $48.00 a barrel.

