Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Friday despite the record closing highs on Wall Street amid optimism U.S. lawmakers are progressing toward an agreement on a new relief package.

Worries about post-Brexit trade talks emerged after a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was likely no agreement would be reached unless the European Union's position changed "substantially".

Investor sentiment was also dampened after a new coronavirus cluster in New South Wales grew to 28 cases, prompting Queensland as well as Western Australia to tighten interstate travel restrictions.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 47.60 points or 0.70 percent to 6,709.10, after touching a low of 6,701.10. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 46.10 points or 0.66 percent to 6,954.00. Australian stocks closed higher on Thursday for a second straight session.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent, while Rio Tinto is declining 0.5 percent and BHP Group is down 0.2 percent each.

Rio Tinto said it has appointed chief financial officer Jakob Stausholm as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Jean-Sebastien Jacques who resigned in September following the destruction by Rio Tinto of the sacred Aboriginal caves in Western Australia.

In the banking sector, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.8 percent, while ANZ Banking is down 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are weak even as crude oil prices hit a nearly ten-month high overnight. Oil Search is losing almost 3 percent, Santos is lower by more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are rising after gold prices climbed to a six-week high overnight. Evolution Mining is advancing more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding more than 1 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed at record highs on Thursday, with lawmakers signaling progress toward an agreement on a new relief package. Following a meeting with other congressional leaders, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., said the talks have made "major headway toward hammering out a targeted pandemic relief package that would be able to pass both chambers with bipartisan majorities." The positive sentiment was partly offset by a report from the Labor Department showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 12.

The Dow rose 148.83 points or 0.5 percent to 30,303.37, the Nasdaq advanced 106.56 points or 0.8 percent to 12,764.75 and the S&P 500 climbed 21.31 points or 0.6 percent to 3,722.48.

Meanwhile, the major European markets ended mixed on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil prices extended gains to a fourth session and hit a nearly 10-month closing high on Thursday. WTI crude for January ended higher by $0.54 or about 1.1 percent at $48.36 a barrel.

