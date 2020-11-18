Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Thursday following the overnight losses on Wall Street, as concerns about new lockdowns following the recent surge in coronavirus cases offset upbeat news regarding the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Investors also digested data that showed an increase in Australia's unemployment rate in October and news that South Australia has commenced a six-day stay-at-home lockdown amid rising coronavirus cases in the state.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 19.80 points or 0.30 percent to 6,511.30 after touching a low of 6,498.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 18.30 points or 0.27 percent to 6,708.20. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is declining 1 percent and Rio Tinto is edging down 0.1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.5 percent.

Gold miners are weak after gold prices extended losses overnight. Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by almost 2 percent.

In the banking space, Westpac is rising more than 1 percent, ANZ Banking is advancing 0.4 percent and National Australia Bank is up 0.2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is down 0.2 percent.

National Australia Bank said it will reopen its branches across the country on Thursday after a hoax bomb threat forced it to evacuate and close all of its branches on Wednesday.

Oil stocks are mostly higher with modest gains after crude oil prices rose overnight. Santos is adding 0.3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging up 0.1 percent, while Oil Search is declining more than 2 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 7.0 percent in October. That was below expectations for 7.2 percent and was up from 6.9 percent in September.

The Australian economy added 178,800 jobs last month, far surpassing expectations for the loss of 30,000 jobs after shedding 29,500 jobs in the previous month.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday in a late-day sell-off amid renewed concerns about new restrictions and lockdowns following the recent surge in coronavirus cases. A number of states are imposing new restrictions due to the spike in cases, with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announcing that public schools in the city will be closed as of tomorrow. Concerns about the economic impact of the lockdowns overshadowed more upbeat news regarding the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Dow tumbled 344.93 points or 1.2 percent to 29,438.42, the Nasdaq slid 97.74 points or 0.8 percent to 11,801.60 and the S&P 500 slumped 41.74 points or 1.2 percent to 3,567.79.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both climbed by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday amid expectations that OPEC+ will extend its current production cuts further into 2021, or even increase the cuts. WTI crude for December settled at $41.82 a barrel, up $0.39 or 0.9 percent from the previous close.

