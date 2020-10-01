Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Friday despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as a U.S. stimulus deal continued to remain elusive. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data for September later today.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 61.70 points or 1.05 percent to 5,811.20 and the broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 57.90 points or 0.95 percent to 6,011.50. Australian stocks snapped a three-day losing streak to close notably higher on Thursday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is losing more than 2 percent, Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is declining 1 percent.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is lower by almost 2 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are sliding more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices tumbled overnight.

Gold miners are also weak even as gold prices rose to a two-week high overnight. Evolution Mining is declining almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 0.4 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are lower in a range of 0.7 percent to 1.0 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.1 percent.

Bucking the trend, tech stocks are higher. Afterpay and WiseTech are rising more than 3 percent each, while Appen is advancing more than 1 percent.

In economic news, Australia will release August numbers for retail sales today.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday, adding to the gains posted in the previous session, as traders continued to express optimism lawmakers will ultimately reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continue to work toward a potential agreement, although a spokesman for the Democratic leader noted "distance on key areas remain." On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing a bigger than expected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended September 26.

The Nasdaq surged up 159.00 points or 1.4 percent to 11,326.51, its best closing level in nearly a month. The Dow posted a more modest gain, inching up 35.20 points or 0.1 percent to 27,816.90, while the S&P 500 climbed 17.80 points or 0.5 percent at 3,380.80.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Thursday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for November fell $1.50 or about 3.7 percent at $38.72 a barrel.

