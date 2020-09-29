Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Wednesday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street ahead of the first presidential debate and as investors looked ahead to China's manufacturing activity data for September.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 83.30 points or 1.40 percent to 5,868.80, after touching a low of 5861.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 81.70 points or 1.33 percent to 6,059.80. Australian stocks ended little changed on Tuesday after hitting a three-week high in early trade.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is lower by more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is declining almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is down more than 1 percent.

In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is losing more than 2 percent, Oil Search is lower by almost 2 percent and Santos is unchanged after crude oil prices fell overnight.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank - are lower in a range of 1.4 percent to 1.6 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay is declining more than 1 percent and WiseTech Global is down almost 1 percent, while Appen is adding 0.2 percent.

Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices advanced overnight. Evolution Mining is adding 0.6 percent, while Newcrest Mining is edging down 0.1 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see August figures for building permits and private sector credit today.

On Wall Street, stocks snapped a three-day winning streak to close lower on Tuesday with the mood remaining cautious as investors looked ahead to the first presidential debate from Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Lingering worries about the spread of coronavirus infections and fears of fresh lockdown measures weighed on the market. Comments by a couple of Fed officials that the economy might take take longer time to recover made an impact as well on stocks.

The Dow ended down 131.40 points or 0.48 percent at 27,452.66. The S&P 500 slid 16.13 points or 0.28 percent to 3,335.47, while the Nasdaq closed lower by 32.28 points or 0.29 percent at 11,085.25.

The major European markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday. The UK's FTSE 100 dipped 0.5 percent and Germany's DAX dropped 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 closed unchanged.

Crude oil prices drifted down sharply on Tuesday as worries about energy demand resurfaced after reports showed a surge in coronavirus cases across the globe and that several countries are reimposing lockdown measures. WTI crude for November ended down $1.31 or about 3.2 percent at $39.29 a barrel.

