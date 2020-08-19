Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Thursday following the negative cues from Wall Street following the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's July monetary policy meeting. Investors also digested weak earnings results from Qantas Airways.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 54.70 points or 0.89 percent to 6,112.90, after touching a low of 6,110.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 50.00 points or 0.79 percent to 6,264.10. Australian stocks closed higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is down more than 1 percent , while Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.7 percent.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is declining 0.7 percent and BHP Group is down 0.6 percent.

Gold miners are also weak after gold prices fell below the key $2,000 an ounce level overnight. Evolution Mining is lower by almost 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing more than 2 percent.

Oil stocks are lower after crude oil prices ended little changed overnight. Santos is tumbling more than 4 percent, Oil Search is declining more than 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is losing 2 percent.

Qantas Airways reported a nearly 91 percent fall in underlying profit before tax for the full year and said its international network was unlikely to restart before July 2021. The airline's statutory net loss was A$1.96 billion. The company's shares are up 0.1 percent.

Wesfarmers, the parent company of Kmart, Target, Officeworks and Bunnings, reported a net profit after tax of A$1.7 billion for the full year. However, the company's shares are down 0.2 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July monetary policy meeting. The minutes noted that the coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world. The Fed added that economic activity and employment have picked up somewhat in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year.

The Dow dipped 85.19 points or 0.3 percent to 27,692.88, the Nasdaq slid 64.38 points or 0.6 percent to 11,146.46 and the S&P 500 fell 14.93 points or 0.4 percent to 3,374.85.

The major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices ended little changed on Wednesday amid concerns about U.S. fuel demand and on caution ahead of a key producer countries' ministerial meeting later in the day. WTI crude edged higher by $0.04 to settle at $42.93 a barrel.

