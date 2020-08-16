Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Monday following the lackluster cues from Wall Street Friday and on worries about the rising number of coronavirus deaths in Victoria. Banks and mining stocks are lower.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 45.50 points or 0.74 percent to 6,080.74, after touching a low of 6,078.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 41.80 points or 0.67 percent to 6,219.90. Australian stocks closed higher on Friday.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are lower in a range of 1.1 percent to 1.9 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is down 0.6 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is declining 0.6 percent, BHP Group is lower by 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.2 percent.

Gold miners are also weak after gold prices slipped on Friday. Newcrest Mining is declining almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, oil stocks are mostly higher even as crude oil prices edged lower on Friday. Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.5 percent and Santos is adding 0.2 percent, while Oil Search is down 0.6 percent.

JB Hi Fi reported a 21 percent increase in full-year profit and said it will pay a dividend increase of 47 percent. The electronics retailer's shares are gaining more than 4 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed little changed in a choppy session on Friday as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets. With earnings season largely in the rear-view mirror and talks about a new coronavirus relief bill at a stalemate, traders may be unsure about the next catalyst to drive the markets. Traders were also digesting a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales jumped by less than expected in July amid a pullback in auto sales.

While the Dow inched up 34.30 points or 0.1 percent to 27,931.02, the Nasdaq dipped 23.20 points or 0.2 percent to 11,019.30 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.58 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,372.85.

The major European markets all moved to the downside on Friday. While the German DAX Index slid by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both slumped by 1.6 percent.

Crude oil prices trimmed losses on Friday despite retail sales and industrial production numbers for July continuing to point to weak recovery in China. WTI crude futures dipped $0.23 to $43.01 a barrel.

