Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Wednesday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid a stalemate in U.S. fiscal stimulus talks and on lower commodity prices. Investors also digested weak earnings results from Commonwealth Bank.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 30.40 points or 0.50 percent to 6,108.30 and the broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 36.90 points or 0.59 percent to 6,235.20. Australian stocks closed higher on Tuesday.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are higher in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.5 percent.

Commonwealth Bank reported an 11 percent decrease in cash net profit after tax for fiscal 2020 and said it has set aside A$2.5 billion for loan impairment expenses. The bank's shares are edging down 0.1 percent.

Gold miners are weak after gold prices fell overnight. Evolution Mining is tumbling more than 7 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing almost 4 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is lower by more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals and BHP Group are declining almost 1 percent each.

In the oil sector, Santos is declining almost 1 percent, Oil Search is lower by 0.6 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.1 percent after crude oil prices ended lower overnight.

Transurban Group reported a loss and a 13 percent decrease in revenue for the year ended June 30, saying that subdued traffic levels due to the coronavirus pandemic had a significant impact on its business. The toll road operator's shares are lower by more than 1 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see July figures for new home sales, August numbers for the Westpac consumer confidence index and second-quarter data for wage prices today.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday in a late-day sell-off as traders continued to cycle out of big-name tech stocks. Earlier, companies that have been hurt the most by the coronavirus pandemic benefited from news that Russia has approved a vaccine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming it works "quite effectively." The speed of the development of the vaccine has raised questions about its safety, although the news still generated optimism the coronavirus pandemic can be contained in the relatively near future.

While the Nasdaq tumbled 185.53 points or 1.7 percent to 10,782.83, the Dow fell 104.53 points or 0.4 percent to 27,686.91 and the S&P 500 slid 26.78 points or 0.8 percent to 3,333.69.

The major European markets showed strong moves to the upside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index soared by 2.4 percent, the German DAX Index spiked by 2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index shot up by 1.7 percent.

Crude oil futures retreated and ended with a loss on Tuesday despite hitting a fresh 5-month high early in the session. WTI crude oil futures for September ended down $0.33 or about 0.8 percent at $41.61 a barrel.

