Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Friday despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street after tech stocks continued to outperform the broader markets and as first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by much more than expected.

Investors turned cautious ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia's quarterly statement on monetary policy as well as U.S. jobs data for the month of July later today.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 23.90 points or 0.40 percent to 6,018.30, after touching a low of 6,001.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 20.20 points or 0.33 percent to 6,160.10. Australian stocks closed higher on Thursday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is lower by almost 2 percent, while BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are declining more than 1 percent each.

Gold miners are also weak even as gold prices extended gains to a fifth straight session overnight. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are lower by more than 1 percent each.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank - are down in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.7 percent.

In the oil sector, Santos is adding almost 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.5 percent and Oil Search adding 0.3 percent even as crude oil prices snapped a four-day winning streak to close lower overnight.

Insurance Australia Group reported a more than 59 percent fall in full-year profit from last year, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and catastrophic natural disaster events. The insurer's shares are losing more than 1 percent.

Ardent Leisure, the owners of the embattled Dreamworld theme park, said it has secured A$69.9 million in funding from the Queensland government to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's shares are gaining more than 7 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see July results for the Performance of Services Index from AiG today.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday, as tech stocks continued to outperform the broader markets. Positive sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by much more than expected in the week ended August 1. The report said initial jobless claims tumbled to 1.186 million, a decrease of 249,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1.435 million. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 1.415 million from the 1.434 million originally reported for the previous week.

The Nasdaq surged up 109.67 points or 1 percent to 11,108.07, the Dow advanced 185.46 points or 0.7 percent to 27,386.98 and the S&P 500 climbed 21.39 points or 0.6 percent to 3,349.16.

The major European markets all moved to the downside on Thursday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1 percent and the German DAX Index slid by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures snapped a four-day winning streak and ended modestly lower on Thursday as traders weighed crude demand and supply levels amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. WTI crude for September declined $0.24 or nearly 0.6 percent to $41.95 a barrel.

