Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Wednesday despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street in a choppy session. The continued impasse over a U.S. stimulus package and Virgin Australia's announcement of job cuts weighed on the market. Weak Australian economic data also dampened sentiment.

Virgin Australia, which is readying to exit voluntary administration under new owners, said it will cut about 3,000 jobs, shut down its low-cost carrier TigerAir and streamline its fleet by shedding aircraft.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 42.50 points or 0.70 percent to 5,995.10, after touching a low of 5,989.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 36.50 points or 0.59 percent to 6,130.00. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Tuesday.

The big four banks - Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac, and ANZ Banking - are lower in a range of 1.5 percent to 2.0 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is declining more than 1 percent, Fortescue Metals is lower by 0.5 percent and BHP Group is down 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are gaining after gold prices closed overnight above $2,000 an ounce for the first time ever. Evolution Mining is higher by more than 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is rising almost 3 percent.

In the oil sector, Santos and Woodside Petroleum are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Oil Search is adding 0.3 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Telstra said it will sell its Clayton data centre facility in Melbourne to Centuria Industrial REIT for A$416.7 million. Shares of Telstra are declining more than 1 percent, while Centuria is in a trading halt ahead of an expected capital raising announcement.

On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the construction sector in Australia continued to contract in July, albeit at a slower pace, with a Performance of Construction Index score of 42.7. That's up from 35.5, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday after showing a lack of direction for much of the trading session amid uncertainty about a new stimulus. The late-day strength on Wall Street may partly have reflected a positive reaction to comments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken. McConnell told reports he is "prepared to support" a coronavirus relief bill agreement between Democrats and the White House even is he has "some problems with certain parts of it."

The Dow closed higher for the third straight session, climbing 164.07 points or 0.6 percent to 26,828.47. The Nasdaq rose 38.37 points or 0.4 percent to a new record closing high of 10,941.17 and the S&P 500 advanced 11.90 to 0.4 percent to 3,306.51, its best closing level in over five months.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Tuesday, with traders picking up positions ahead of inventory data on hopes of a drop in stockpiles. WTI crude for September settled at $41.70 a barrel, gaining $0.69 or about 1.7 percent for the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.