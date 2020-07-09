Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Friday following the mostly negative cues overnight from Wall Street as the relentless surge in coronavirus cases across the U.S. raised fears of another lockdown in several states and dimmed prospects for a quick economic recovery. In addition, lower commodity prices dragged down resources stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 15.60 points or 0.26 percent to 5,939.90, after falling to a low of 5,928.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 14.60 points or 0.24 percent to 6,060.30. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is lower by 0.2 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.1 percent, while Rio Tinto is edging up 0.1 percent.

Gold miners are weak after gold prices snapped a four-day winning streak to close lower overnight. Evolution Mining is lower by more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is declining more than 1 percent.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is losing more than 2 percent, Woodside Petroleum is lower by almost 2 percent and Santos is down more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.

Among the big four banks, Westpac, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.6 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is rising 0.3 percent.

Nine Entertainment Co. said its chief financial officer Paul Koppelman has resigned with immediate effect following the death of a family member, and group financial controller Greame Cassells will assume that role. The broadcaster's shares are lower by more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6961, compared to $0.6986 on Thursday.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower Thursday as the relentless surge in coronavirus cases across America raised fears of another lockdown in several states and dimmed prospects for a quick economic recovery. On the economic front, data from the Labor Department showed a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits. The report said initial jobless claims tumbled to 1.314 million, a decrease of 99,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1.413 million.

The tech-laden Nasdaq composite index surged up 55.25 points or 0.53 percent to settle at 10,547.75, a record closing high. The Dow slid 361.19 points or 1.39 percent to settle at 15,706.09 and the broader S&P 500 drifted down 17.89 points or 0.56 percent to 3,152.05.

The major European markets all moved to the downside on Thursday for the third straight day. While the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.21 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 1.73 percent and Germany's DAX edged down by 0.04 percent.

Crude oil prices fell on Thursday as a marked surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. on Wednesday raised fears of another lockdown and triggered concerns about near-term energy demand outlook. WTI crude for August ended down $1.28 or about 3.1 percent at $39.62 a barrel.

