Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Monday in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed on Friday for a holiday, and on worries about the rising number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and other parts of the world.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 18.20 points or 0.30 percent to 6,039.70, after touching a low of 6,037.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 14.50 points or 0.24 percent to 6,149.20. Australian stocks closed higher for a fourth day on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP is declining almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is down 0.6 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by 0.4 percent.

Gold miners are also lower. Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.2 percent.

In the oil sector, Santos is advancing more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.4 percent and Oil Search is up 0.3 percent.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking is rising 0.4 percent and National Australia Bank is adding 0.2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is lower by 0.2 percent and Westpac is unchanged.

Mayne Pharma has entered into an agreement with China's Novast Laboratories to manufacture thirteen oral contraceptives that will be marketed in the U.S. The pharmaceuticals provider's shares are gaining almost 10 percent.

Event Hospitality and Entertainment said that a majority of its cinemas in Australia and New Zealand have reopened after being close since March due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The company added it will not pay a final dividend for the year ended June 2020 or the half year ending December 31, 2020. The cinema and hotel operator's shares are down more than 3 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6959, compared to $0.6936 on Friday.

The U.S. stock markets were closed on Friday for the Independence Day holiday.

The major European markets ended lower on Friday as rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. raised fears of another lockdown in several states and dimmed hopes about a quick economic recovery. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.33 percent, Germany's DAX shed 0.64 percent and France's CAC 40 slid 0.84 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.